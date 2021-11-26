$7.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $7.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.04 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

