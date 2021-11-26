$680.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $680.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.61 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $134.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

