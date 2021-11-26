$639.67 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $639.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.91 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter.

VC stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.21. 8,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,501. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

