$547.57 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $547.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,332 shares of company stock worth $43,023,648. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Novavax by 310.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Novavax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,239. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

