$462.89 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $462.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.96 million and the highest is $467.60 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $404.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $164.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $90.85 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

