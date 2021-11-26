4,529 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.