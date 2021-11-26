400 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ASML by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $786.88. 12,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $805.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.28. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $420.75 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $322.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

