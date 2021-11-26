$40.82 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $40.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $106.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.25 million, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

