3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. 27,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.85. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

