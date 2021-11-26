$328.40 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HMN stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,390. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

