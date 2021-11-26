$32.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce $32.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,734 shares of company stock worth $977,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,939. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

