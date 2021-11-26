315 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

