$3.01 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.87. 38,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

