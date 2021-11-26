2,785 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.