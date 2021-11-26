2,582,616 Shares in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,582,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 324.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,395 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.69 on Friday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

