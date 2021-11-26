$234.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,456. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.