$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

INO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.