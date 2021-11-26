$23.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report sales of $23.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million.

Several analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,635. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

