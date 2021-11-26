206,972 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 559,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

