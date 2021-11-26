$200.17 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report sales of $200.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HIW traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. 296,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

