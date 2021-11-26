$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 81.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

