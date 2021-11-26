1,982 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

