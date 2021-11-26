186,108 Shares in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,000. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $43.68 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

