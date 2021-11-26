1,422 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

