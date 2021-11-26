1,269 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.84. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

