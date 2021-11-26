$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

