$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.