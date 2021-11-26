109,198 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

