$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 634,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.