$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,336. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

