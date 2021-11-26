$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 14,764.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $187.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

