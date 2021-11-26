$1.14 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.12. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $327.79. 65,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,341. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.97. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $355.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,870 shares of company stock worth $3,546,234 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

