-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.41). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 194.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,681,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

