-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 388,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,675. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

