-$0.32 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,867. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

