$0.29 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 245.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

