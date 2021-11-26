$0.22 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,266 shares of company stock worth $11,799,967. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 26,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

