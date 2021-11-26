$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

