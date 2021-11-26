-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $209.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

