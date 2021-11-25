Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.09

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 5381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

