ZUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $353,356.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

