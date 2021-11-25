Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion Sells 40,453 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ZUMZ opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
