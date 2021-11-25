Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

