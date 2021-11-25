Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.12

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.12 and last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 1584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

