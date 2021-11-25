ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE ZIM opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

