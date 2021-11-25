Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $73.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00388978 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016597 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.13 or 0.01184282 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,339,631,366 coins and its circulating supply is 12,048,164,213 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.