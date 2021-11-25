Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $3,444,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $2,063,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

