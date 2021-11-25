ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.46

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $5.22. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 73,888 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

