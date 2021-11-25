Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 2,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.