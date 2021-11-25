Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

