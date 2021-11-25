Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Sell

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 161.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FMR LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

